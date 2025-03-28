Canada's Adam Hadwin made good on his viral moment at the Valspar Championship, buying lunch for the staff at Innisbrook and paying for a new sprinkler head.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Ryan Stewart, the Director of Agronomy at Innisbrook, which hosts the Valspar Championship, thanked Adam and his wife Jessica for paying for the damaged equipment and buying the entire staff lunch.

He shared a photo of the team enjoying their meal.

Hadwin was one of many golfers at last week's tournament who let their emotions get the best of them, as he was walking toward the 10th green when he slammed his club into the ground. It struck a sprinkler and set off a gusher.

Patton Kizzire and Sahith Theegala also made headlines for their frustrations at the tournament.

Kizzire had missed the cut in six straight tournaments and then missed a five-foot putt on the 15th hole in the opening round. Frustrated, he punted his putter high in the air, and then tapped in with the blade of a sand wedge. He then withdrew with a back injury.

Kizzire took to Instagram on Monday to apologize.

“It wasn't my putter's fault,” he said. “I just lost my cool and it's unacceptable. I'm looking forward to being a better version of myself and I appreciate you guys understanding.”

Theegala, now on a streak of 10 straight PGA Tour starts without a top 10, was so disgusted with his swing on the par-3 fourth hole in the second round that he dropped the club, then picked it up and violently heaved it toward the ground.

Hadwin is in the field at this weekend's Houston Open