Canadian Corey Conners put himself in position to make a charge during the weekend at The Players Championship, shooting a 4-under 68 Friday at TPC Sawgrass to put him at 8-under for the week.

Conners was six shots back of leader Wyndham Clark and in a tie for third place at the conclusion of his second round. Clark stayed consistent in his second round, finishing the day at 7-under 65 to equal his first round score.

The Listowel, Ont. native had a busy scorecard Friday, carding three birdies and one bogey on the front to go out at 2-under. After a bogey at the Par 4 10th, Conners bounced back with eagle on the Par 5 11th and also birdied the 12th to quickly start out two shots below par on the back. He played the rest of the round even-par, closing at the same 4-under he carded in Round 1 Thursday.

Pre-tournament favourite Scottie Scheffler matched Conners in a tie for third, shooting a 3-under 69 Friday while appearing to battle shoulder injury throughout the round. Xander Schauffele (-8), Matti Schmid (-8) and Matt Fitzpatrick (-9) rounded out at rest of the top of the leaderboard at the time Conners walked off 18.

Conners is one of seven Canadians in the field this week in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., joining Nick Taylor, Ben Silverman, Adam Hadwin, Adam Svensson, Mackenzie Hughes and Taylor Pendrith.

