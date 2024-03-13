The 50th annual Players Championship tees off from TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. on Thursday, and you can catch all four rounds - starting with the first two on TSN+, and the final two rounds will be available on TSN and streaming on TSN+.

Watch the Players Championship LIVE, streaming on TSN+ at 7:30am ET / 4:30am PT on Thursday.

The Players is one of the most anticipated golf tournaments of the year, featuring the largest purse ($25 million) on the tour.

Seven Canadians are set to be in the field, including Adam Svensson and Adam Hadwin, who each finished tied for 13th with a seven-under at last year's tournament.

PGA Tour Players Championship streaming on Thursday

The action kicks off on Thursday, and you can stream multiple feeds at once on TSN+, starting with the main feed at 7:30am ET / 4:30am PT.

Three different feeds will become available in the next hour: Featured holes, which focus on four specific holes through the course - holes 3, 12, 16 and 17, featured groups, which will be Sam Burns' group and Patrick Cantlay's on Thursday, and a marquee group of Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland and Jordan Spieth.

The featured holes stream will begin at 8am ET / 5am PT, featured groups at 8:15am ET / 5:15am PT and the marquee group at 8:30am ET / 5:30am PT.

All of these can be streamed simultaneously with a subscription to TSN+, and you can find the full TSN+ schedule here.

PGA Tour Players Championship streaming on Friday

The second round tees off early on Friday, starting with the main feed again at 7:30am ET / 4:30am PT.

Friday will again focus on the featured holes of 3, 12, 16 and 17, with that stream beginning at 8am ET / 5am PT.

The second round's featured groups will follow Hideki Matsuyama and Wyndham Clark's groups, as they look to secure their spot in the third round. That stream begins at 8:15am ET / 5:15 am PT.

The marquee group on Friday will follow defending-champion Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler.

PGA Tour Players Championship coverage on Saturday

After the first cuts are made following the second round, the third round kicks off again streaming on TSN+.

Beginning at 8am ET / 5am PT, you can watch the main feed, and additional streams covering the featured holes (8:30am ET / 5:30am PT), featured groups (8:45am ET / 5:45am PT) and marquee group (9am ET / 6am PT) will become available throughout the morning.

The players and holes set to be featured will be announced on the broadcast.

TPC action from Florida will also be available on linear, with the broadcast starting on TSN3, TSN.ca and the TSN App at 2pm ET / 11am PT on Saturday.

Final round of the Players Championship on Sunday

Watch the weekend of action wrap up on Sunday, starting at 7:30am ET / 4:30am PT for the main feed featured on TSN1, TSN.ca and the TSN App, and streaming on TSN+.

Featured holes, featured groups and marquee group coverage will also be available through the morning on TSN+, at the same scheduled times as on Thursday and Friday.

The entire final round is available, from first tee to the final hole, on TSN1 from 7:30am ET / 4:30am PT to 6pm ET / 3pm PT.