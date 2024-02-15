Tiger Woods is set to make his first official start in a PGA tournament for the first time in over 10 months as he tees off at the Genesis Invitational on Thursday afternoon.

Watch Tiger Woods' first round at Riviera Country Club LIVE at 12:25 p.m. ET/9:25 a.m. PT on TSN+. Coverage of the tournament starts at 10:15am ET/7:15am PT on TSN+



Tiger Woods Tracker

Tiger Woods

2024 Genesis Invitational Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Par 5 4 4 3 4 3 4 4 4 4 5 4 4 3 4 3 5 4 Score 4 5 5 2 4 2 Round Score -1 E +1 E E -1 Current score: -1

You can see the full Genesis Invitational leaderboard here.