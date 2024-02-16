Tiger Woods shot a 1-over-72 in his first PGA tournament round in over 10 months at the Genesis Invitational on Thursday afternoon. He sits in a tie for 49th.

Woods is set to tee off his second round at 2:54 p.m. with Justin Thomas and Gary Woodland. Track his second round here on TSN.ca.

Tiger Woods Tracker

Tiger Woods

2024 Genesis Invitational

Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Par 5 4 4 3 4 3 4 4 4 4 5 4 4 3 4 3 5 4 Score 4 Round Score -1

Current Score: E

