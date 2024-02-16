Tiger Woods Tracker

Tiger Tracker - Woods moves to even with birdie
Tiger Woods shot a 1-over-72 in his first PGA tournament round in over 10 months at the Genesis Invitational on Thursday afternoon. He sits in a tie for 49th.
Woods is set to tee off his second round at 2:54 p.m. with Justin Thomas and Gary Woodland. Track his second round here on TSN.ca.
Current Score: E
You can see the full Genesis Invitational leaderboard here.