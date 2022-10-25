Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Edmonton Oilers

Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft told reporters that Connor McDavid looked fine Tuesday morning and is expected to play in Edmonton's next game.

McDavid left Monday's 6-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second period after Jeff Petry bumped him into the Pittsburgh net on the rush. McDavid was slow to get up and briefly left the game before returning later in the frame.

McDavid was a plus-one with two shots on goal in 19:18 of ice time Monday night. In six games so far this season, the 25-year-old has five goals and five assists for 10 points.

Calgary Flames

It appears Jacob Markstrom will likely get the nod in net Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Penguins, tweets TSN's Salim Valji.

The 32-year-old netminder is 3-0-0 this season with a 2.93 goals-against average and a .882 save percentage.

Here were the lines at their morning skate, courtesy of Valji:

Huberdeau-Lindholm-Toffoli

Dube-Kadri-Mangiapane

Coleman-Backlund-Lewis

Lucic-Rooney-Ritchie



Weegar-Tanev

Hanifin-Andersson

Zadorov-Stone



Markstrom

Seattle Kraken

The Kraken announced they have placed goaltender Philipp Grubauer on the injured reserve list with a lower-body injury.

The 30-year-old left Friday's win over the Colorado Avalanche in the third period and did not return.

In four outings this season, Grubauer is 0-1-1 with a 3.77 goals-against average and a .860 save percentage.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Forward Patrik Laine will return to the Blue Jackets' lineup Tuesday night as they take on the Arizona Coyotes, head coach Brad Larsen confirms.

He added Laine is 100 per cent healthy and he wouldn't be in the lineup if he wasn't.

Team reporter Jeff Svoboda adds that Laine was taking line rushes alongside Boone Jenner and Johnny Gaudreau at the morning skate.

Patrik Laine is taking line rushes with Boone Jenner and Johnny Gaudreau at morning skate, which would suggest Laine could return to the #CBJ lineup tonight vs. Arizona in his first game since the season opener. — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) October 25, 2022

The 24-year-old sustained an elbow injury in the opening game of the regular season against the Carolina Hurricanes after a collision with defenceman Brett Pesce. He was placed on the injured reserve list and was originally expected to miss between three and four weeks.

The 6-foot-5 forward had 26 goals and 56 points in 56 games in Columbus last season, his second with the team after coming over in a trade with the Winnipeg Jets.

As the team activated Laine, Justin Danforth was placed on injured reserve. Danforth is set to undergo surgery on a torn labrum next week and has been given a six-month timeline for recovery.

Meanwhile, Daniil Tarasov will get the start in net for Columbus Tuesday, Larsen adds.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Defencemen Jordie Benn and Timothy Liljegren were each on the ice for Toronto Marlies practice Tuesday as they work their way back from injury.

Liljegren has not yet played this season as he recovers from sports hernia surgery. He was given a six-week recovery timeline by general manager Kyle Dubas on Sept. 21.

Benn suffered a groin injury in preseason and was placed on long-term injured reserve on Oct. 10.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators have re-assigned goaltender Kevin Mandolese to the AHL's Belleville Senators, it was announced Tuesday.

Mandolese was recalled to the Sens on Monday after Anton Forsberg did not skate with the team in the morning and Magnus Hellberg started against the Dallas Stars, stopping 29 of 31 shots in a 4-2 win.

The 22-year-old Mandolese has appeared in three games this season in the AHL and has a goals-against average of 3.63 and a save percentage of .863. He has yet to make his regular season debut at the NHL level.

St. Louis Blues

The Blues announced Tuesday they have signed forward Tyler Pitlick to a one-year, one-way contract and placed forward Pavel Buchnevich on the injured reserve list.

The 30-year-old split last season between the Calgary Flames and Montreal Canadiens, combining for one goal and four assists in 39 games.

Buchnevich, 27, has appeared in just one game this season as he battles a lower-body injury. He had 30 goals and 76 points in 73 games for St. Louis last season.

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens did not have an update on forward Juraj Slafkovsky as he continues to battle an upper-body injury. He did not skate with the team Tuesday morning ahead of their matchup with the Minnesota Wild.

The first overall pick was designated as day-to-day over the weekend.

He has one goal in five appearances so far during the regular season.

Philadelphia Flyers

Forward James van Riemsdyk has a broken finger and is headed for surgery, Flyers head coach John Tortorella announced Tuesday.

Tortorella added he is uncertain on van Riemsdyk's return timeline.

The veteran forward left Philadelphia's game against the San Jose Sharks in the first period after blocking a shot from Kevin Labanc.

In six games so far this season, he has two goals and three assists for five points.

Colorado Avalanche

Alexandar Georgiev was the first goaltender off the ice Tuesday morning according to The Athletic's Arthur Staple and will likely get the start against his former team, the New York Rangers, Tuesday night.

After playing the first five seasons of his career with New York, Georgiev was dealt to the Avs over the summer. In four games so far this season, the 26-year-old has a .908 save percentage and a goals-against average of 2.76.