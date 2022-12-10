Dach slides to centre for Habs with Hoffman's return

Montreal Canadiens

Forward Mike Hoffman will return for the Montreal Canadiens for their game against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, the team said.

L'attaquant Mike Hoffman sera de retour dans la formation ce soir, tandis que le défenseur Mike Matheson ne jouera pas.



Forward Mike Hoffman returns to the lineup tonight, while defenseman Mike Matheson won't play.#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 10, 2022

Hoffman, 33, was placed on injured reserve on Dec. 1.

The Kitchener, Ont., native last played on Nov. 19 and has five goals and three assists in 16 games this season.

The Canadiens also said defenceman Mike Matheson will not play against the Kings.

Matheson, 28, has one goal and five assists and a minus-4 rating in nine games in 2022-23.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nick Robertson is expected to miss the next 6-8 weeks with a shoulder injury he suffered Thursday against the Los Angeles Kings, head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters on Saturday.

The Maple Leafs will also be without forward Pierre Engvall who will serve a one-game suspension for high-sticking Kings blueliner Sean Durzi.

Joey Anderson will slot directly into Pierre Engvall’s spot on the third line tonight.@RinkWideTOR @BodogCA — David Alter (@dalter) December 10, 2022

Joey Anderson, who was recalled on Friday, will replace Engvall on the third line Saturday night, reports David Alter.

Goaltender Matt Murray is confirmed as the starter for Saturday's matchup with the Calgary Flames.