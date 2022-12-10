1h ago
Ice Chips: Habs F Hoffman returns to lineup vs. Kings
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Dach slides to centre for Habs with Hoffman's return
Montreal Canadiens
Forward Mike Hoffman will return for the Montreal Canadiens for their game against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, the team said.
Hoffman, 33, was placed on injured reserve on Dec. 1.
The Kitchener, Ont., native last played on Nov. 19 and has five goals and three assists in 16 games this season.
The Canadiens also said defenceman Mike Matheson will not play against the Kings.
Matheson, 28, has one goal and five assists and a minus-4 rating in nine games in 2022-23.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nick Robertson is expected to miss the next 6-8 weeks with a shoulder injury he suffered Thursday against the Los Angeles Kings, head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters on Saturday.
The Maple Leafs will also be without forward Pierre Engvall who will serve a one-game suspension for high-sticking Kings blueliner Sean Durzi.
Joey Anderson, who was recalled on Friday, will replace Engvall on the third line Saturday night, reports David Alter.
Goaltender Matt Murray is confirmed as the starter for Saturday's matchup with the Calgary Flames.