'That was nonsense all the way around': O'Neill rips into Leafs for poor play in Vegas

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Forward Patrik Laine will return to the Blue Jackets' lineup Monday night as they take on the Arizona Coyotes, head coach Brad Larsen confirms.

He added Laine is 100 per cent healthy and he wouldn't be in the lineup if he wasn't.

Team reporter Jeff Svoboda adds that Laine was taking line rushes alongside Boone Jenner and Johnny Gaudreau at the morning skate.

Patrik Laine is taking line rushes with Boone Jenner and Johnny Gaudreau at morning skate, which would suggest Laine could return to the #CBJ lineup tonight vs. Arizona in his first game since the season opener. — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) October 25, 2022

The 24-year-old sustained an elbow injury in the opening game of the regular season against the Carolina Hurricanes after a collision with defenceman Brett Pesce. He was placed on the injured reserve list and was originally expected to miss between three and four weeks.

The 6-foot-5 forward had 26 goals and 56 points in 56 games in Columbus last season, his second with the team after coming over in a trade with the Winnipeg Jets.

Meanwhile, Daniil Tarasov will get the start in net for Columbus, Larsen adds.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators have re-assigned goaltender Kevin Mandolese to the AHL's Belleville Senators, it was announced Tuesday.

Roster update: The #Sens have re-assigned goaltender Kevin Mandolese to @BellevilleSens. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) October 25, 2022

Mandolese was recalled to the Sens on Monday after Anton Forsberg did not skate with the team in the morning and Magnus Hellberg started against the Dallas Stars, stopping 29 of 31 shots in a 4-2 win.

The 22-year-old Mandolese has appeared in three games this season in the AHL and has a goals-against average of 3.63 and a save percentage of .863. He has yet to make his regular season debut at the NHL level.

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens say head coach Martin St. Louis could give an update on injured forward Juraj Slafkovsky after Tuesday's morning skate.

The first overall pick was ruled out with an upper-body injury over the weekend and has been considered day-to-day.

He has one goal in five appearances so far during the regular season.

Colorado Avalanche

Alexandar Georgiev was the first goaltender off the ice Tuesday morning according to The Athletic's Arthur Staple and will likely get the start against his former team, the New York Rangers, Tuesday night.

Georgiev first goalie off the ice at Avs skate. Revenge game on. #NYR — Arthur Staple (@StapeAthletic) October 25, 2022

After playing the first five seasons of his career with New York, Georgiev was dealt to the Avs over the summer. In four games so far this season, the 26-year-old has a .908 save percentage and a goals-against average of 2.76.