The Iowa Racing and Gambling Commission confirmed to Action Network's Darren Rovell that an investigation into Iowa baseball has begun after the Hawkeyes suspended players ahead of this past weekend's series against Ohio State.

“The commission takes the integrity of gaming in the state seriously and is continuing to monitor the situation and will provide any additional information when able," Brian Ohorilko, the commission's director of gaming, said to Rovell in a statement.

The Hawkeyes announced Friday that an indeterminate number of players were suspended “due to a potential violation." Four players missed the weekend series, including a pair of regulars in infielder Keaton Anthony and reliever Jacob Henderson.

The Iowa Athletic Department's director of communications, Steve Roe, said, “We don’t have anything further at this time" to an inquiry by Rovell after the AD's assistant director of communications, Sam Basler, offered no comment when asked if the suspensions were gambling-related.

The Iowa situation comes only days after Alabama fired manager Brad Bohannon following word that he allegedly tipped off a bettor in Ohio about scratching a scheduled starting pitcher ahead of the Crimson Tide's Apr. 28 game against LSU.