Habs’ Edmundson out indefinitely; Suzuki out two weeks

Montreal Canadiens defenceman Joel Edmundson will be out indefinitely due to a lower-body injury.

Newly-appointed team captain Nick Suzuki is also out two weeks with a lower-body injury, forward Josh Anderson is day-to-day with an upper-body injury and forward Jake Evans is also day-to-day with an upper-body injury as training camp begins.

Edmundson, 29, made his 2021-22 season debut on March 12 and appeared in just 24 games after being sidelined with a back injury.

The Brandon, Man., native registered three goals and three assists in those 24 contests

The 23-year-old Suzuki, who signed an eight-year, $63 million extension last October, tallied 21 goals and 40 helpers in 82 games in 2021-22.

Anderson, 28, had 19 goals and 13 assists in 69 games last season.

Evans, 26, appeared in 72 games last season, scoring 13 goals and adding 16 assists.



Status quo for Monahan, Price

Lu adds that the status of centre Sean Monahan and goaltender Carey Price remain the same.

Monahan, who was acquired in a trade with the Calgary Flames in August and underwent season-ending surgery in April, will be healthy to start the season.

The 27-year-old registered eight goals and 15 assists in 65 games last season.

The Canadiens announced last week that Price, 35, will be placed on long-term injured reserve.

The Habs begin pre-season play against the New Jersey Devils on Sept. 26 and will visit the Detroit Red Wings on Oct. 14 for their season opener.