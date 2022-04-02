Calgary Flames forward Sean Monahan will undergo surgery on his hip and is out for the remainder of the season, the team announced on Saturday.

.@MFradiology Injury Updates: Sean Monahan has been placed on LTIR and will undergo season-ending surgery on his hip.



Oliver Kylington is day-to-day. Connor Mackey has been recalled from the @AHLHeat. pic.twitter.com/KY1YCcUTVG — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) April 2, 2022

This is the second straight year Monahan had his season end prematurely for surgery to his hip.

Monahan, 27, posted eight goals and 23 points in 65 games this season.

The 6-foot-2 forward has 212 goals and 462 points in 656 career games, all with the Flames.