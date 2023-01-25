Ken Giles is preparing for a return to Major League Baseball.

The New York Post's Jon Heyman reports the former Toronto Blue Jays closer is set hold a showcase for interested teams at Arizona State on Feb. 8.

Former Rolaids finalist and World Series closer Ken Giles will be throwing 2 weeks from today — Feb. 8 — at ASU in Tempe, Ariz. for interested teams. Giles is said to be “100% healthy,” 2 yrs removed from TJ surgery — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 25, 2023

Giles, 32, made five appearances for the Seattle Mariners in 2022. He had signed a two-year, $7 million deal coming off of Tommy John surgery in 2020 that kept him out of action through 2021.

In 4.1 innings of work, Giles walked four and allowed one hit. He was designated for assignment in August and signed a minor-league deal with the San Francisco Giants before being released at the end of that month.

A native of Albuquerque, NM, Giles has appeared in 362 games over eight seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies, Houston Astros, Jays and Mariners, winning a World Series with the Astros in 2017.

Giles has saved at least 20 games on three occasions, including 34 in 2017. For his career, Giles has 115 saves.