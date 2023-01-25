58m ago
Report: Ex-Jays closer Giles to hold Feb. showcase
Ken Giles is preparing for a return to Major League Baseball. The New York Post's Jon Heyman reports the former Toronto Blue Jays closer is set hold a showcase for interested teams at Arizona State on Feb. 8.
TSN.ca Staff
Giles, 32, made five appearances for the Seattle Mariners in 2022. He had signed a two-year, $7 million deal coming off of Tommy John surgery in 2020 that kept him out of action through 2021.
In 4.1 innings of work, Giles walked four and allowed one hit. He was designated for assignment in August and signed a minor-league deal with the San Francisco Giants before being released at the end of that month.
A native of Albuquerque, NM, Giles has appeared in 362 games over eight seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies, Houston Astros, Jays and Mariners, winning a World Series with the Astros in 2017.
Giles has saved at least 20 games on three occasions, including 34 in 2017. For his career, Giles has 115 saves.