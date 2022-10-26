The Edmonton Elks have signed running back Kevin Brown to a two-year contract through 2024, the team announced on Wednesday.

Brown began his CFL career when he signed with the Elks as a free agent on Sept. 1.

The Mount Pleasant, S.C., native has appeared in seven games and registered 74 carries for 486 yards and a touchdown. Brown also caught 24 passes on 26 targets for 176 yards.

The 26-year-old product of the University of Incarnate Word made his first CFL start on Oct. 1 vs. the Montreal Alouettes.