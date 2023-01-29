Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is expected to miss the start of the 2023 season as he recovers from a torn ACL, details NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

"[Murray] is going to take his time and make sure this thing is 100 per cent right. He's young, he's got a long career; he's not going to rush. So do not be surprised if we do not see him to start the season, or maybe even by the mid-way point," Rapoport said.

From @NFLGameDay: Healing 100% is most important for #AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray, so don’t expect him ready to start 2023; Meanwhile, #Colts RB Jonathan Taylor detailed his ankle surgery for me and why it was the best decision for his future. pic.twitter.com/xGXNWvzOVf — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 29, 2023

The 25-year-old injured his knee on the third play of Week 14's Monday night's 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots. Murray was flushed out of the pocket and running to his right when he tried to juke past a Patriots defender, but tumbled to the grass in obvious pain.

Murray was later diagnosed with a torn ACL and would miss the remainder of the season.

A former first-overall draft pick in 2019, Murray is in his fourth season with the Cardinals. Coming off back-to-back Pro Bowl selections, Murray recently signed a $230.5 million contract during the off-season that could keep him with the franchise until 2028.

In 11 games this season, he finished with 2,368 yards passing, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The Cardinals are in the midst of a head-coaching search as Kliff Kingsbury was fired following a 3-13 season.

Rapoport also states that Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor underwent successful surgery on his ankle.

"That thing [Taylor's ankle] had a bunch of junk in there from a bunch of years so we finally had time to get it right to make sure I'm 100 per cent ready to rock," Taylor said to Rapoport.

A year removed from his first Pro Bowl and All-Pro nod, the University of Wisconsin product rushed for 861 yards and four touchdowns in 192 carries over 11 games.

Much like the Cardinals, the Colts also on the search for a new coach as then-head coach Frank Reich was fired mid-season. Former Colts centre Jeff Saturday assumed the head coaching duties on an interim basis. Saturday has since interviewed for the permanent position.