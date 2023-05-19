Logan Cooley will return for his sophomore season with the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, the university announced Friday.

The Pittsburgh, Penn., native was drafted by the Arizona Coyotes with the third overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

9️⃣2️⃣ IS BACK‼️



Hobey Baker finalist Logan Cooley will return for his sophomore season with the #Gophers!#PrideOnIce pic.twitter.com/sjUaidi4QW — Minnesota Men’s Hockey (@GopherHockey) May 19, 2023

Cooley, 19, played 39 games for the Big Ten's Golden Gophers last season, scoring 22 goals and recording 60 points. He was named a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award as the top player in the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

Cooley played for the United States during the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship, tallying 14 points in seven games as the team captured the bronze medal.