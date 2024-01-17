TORONTO — Loren Gabel capped a two-goal, one-assist effort with the game-winning goal with 1:50 remaining and Boston topped Toronto 3-2 in Professional Women's Hockey League action on Wednesday.

Megan Keller also scored for Boston (2-1-0), which came in off its first-ever win, a 3-2 overtime victory over Montreal on Saturday.

Emma Soderberg stopped 30 shots in her first start of the season. Soderborg backed up Aerin Frankel in Boston's opening two games.

Hannah Miller scored twice for Toronto (1-4-0), which dropped its third loss in a row in what's been a rough start to the season for the team. Kristen Campbell made 19 saves.

Campbell was pulled after Toronto fell behind 3-0 in the first period of its 5-1 loss to Ottawa on Saturday. The 26-year-old entered Wednesday last in save percentage (. 879) and goals-against average (3.63) in the PWHL, being one of just two goaltenders to start every game.

Head coach Troy Ryan said after practice Monday that starting Campbell Wednesday needed to be discussed before ultimately giving his starter the green light.

Miller opened the scoring nine minutes into the first period. Jocelyne Larocque's shot in front was stopped, creating a mad scramble with the puck finding Miller who fired it in.

Toronto barely allowed Boston into its zone, while dominating offensive zone time and outshooting the visitors 10-3 in the opening frame.

The second period went a little different, however.

Gabel knotted the contest 12:38 into the second. After several scoring chances by Toronto, Alina Muller sprang Gabel into a 2-on-1 rush and she beat Campbell glove side with a wrist shot.

Keller put Boston ahead with 1:22 remaining in the middle frame. She fired in a one-timer past Campbell on a feed from Muller.

Toronto outshot Boston 8-6 in the period despite giving up the two goals. Renata Fast had a point shot that was almost tipped in, while Maggie Connors was stopped on a prime chance near the slot between the seven- and eight-minute marks.

Miller scored her second to tie the contest at 7:46 of the third period, earning a standing ovation from the sold-out Mattamy Athletic Centre crowd of 2,491.

Rebecca Leslie got the puck by the right faceoff circle and swept in a centring pass as she drove toward the net. Jesse Compher got a shot off in front but a scramble broke out after Soderberg stopped it and Miller was able to knock the rebound into the gaping net.

Gabel's took a feed from Muller and roofed it from in front with a backhand to seal it.

UP NEXT

Toronto heads east for a matchup against Montreal on Saturday.

Boston flies home to host New York on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2024.