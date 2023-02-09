The Los Angeles Lakers have dealt point guard Patrick Beverley to the Orlando Magic in exchange for centre Mo Bamba, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Beverley, 34, played 45 games with the Lakers this season, averaging 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in 26.9 minutes per game. It was his first with the club after being acquired via trade from the Utah Jazz this past offseason.

Bamba, 24, has averaged 7.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game in 40 games with the Magic this season. He has started just six games and is playing only 17 minutes per game after averaging a career-high 25.7 per game in 2021-22. The Magic originally selected Bama with the sixth-overall selection in the 2018 NBA Draft.