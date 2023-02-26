Star third baseman Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres are finalizing an 11-year, $350 million contract extension, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. At $350 million, his contract will be the fourth-largest deal in MLB history.

Machado signed a 10-year, $300 million contract with the Padres as a free agent in 2019 but planned to opt out of his player option in 2024.

The 30-year-old slashed .298/.366/.531 with 32 homer runs and 102 RBI in 150 games last season. In four seasons with the Padres, Machado has hit 108 home runs, driven in 340 runs, and stolen 32 bases.

The six-time All Star and two-time Gold Glove winner was originally drafted third overall by the Baltimore Orioles in the 2010 MLB Draft.

In his 11-year-career, Machado has 283 homers, 853 RBI, 839 runs scored, and 85 steals with the Padres, Orioles, and Los Angeles Dodgers.

