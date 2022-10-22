Leafs dress 'ultimate warriors' as Winnipeg rivalry is renewed With a physical affair against the Winnipeg Jets looming, the Toronto Maple Leafs have slotted 'ultimate warriors' Kyle Clifford and Wayne Simmonds into the lineup to provide energy and a veteran presence to the lineup, Mark Masters writes.

The Maple Leafs held an optional skate at Canada Life Centre on Saturday.

Called up from the American Hockey League on Saturday, Kyle Clifford will make his season debut with the Leafs in Winnipeg.

"Obviously, a big job tonight," the gritty winger said. "It's a hard building to play in and we're ready for it."

Clifford suited up in both games against the Jets last year. So did Wayne Simmonds, who will also draw in.

"Those two guys are ultimate teammates, ultimate warriors," said centre Auston Matthews. "Two guys that play physical. They always have your back out there. They bring a lot of energy and intensity to our team. I definitely don't think it's a negative thing to have guys like that in your lineup."

Clifford last suited up for the Leafs in Game 1 of May's playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Simmonds last played in Game 2 of that series.

"Gives us a different look on the fourth line," explained coach Sheldon Keefe. "I just think it's good timing for it. Both guys bring us lots of energy on the ice and on the bench and I think coming into this road trip we could use that ... This is something that I had thought we would do at different times when we feel we could use a little bit of a boost and some energy and a little more veteran presence on our team."

The two games against the Jets last season were physical affairs with plenty of penalties. The game in Winnipeg in December saw Pierre-Luc Dubois and Matthews get whistled for roughing before a knee-on-knee hit by Neil Pionk forced Rasmus Sandin to the injured reserve. Jason Spezza retaliated with a hit on Pionk. Both Spezza and Pionk were suspended for their actions. Simmonds and Logan Stanley got into it in the final minute and received roughing minors. Stanley fired up the crowd on the way off.

Clifford dropped the gloves and fought Brenden Dillon in both games last season.

Simmonds and Adam Lowry were given misconducts in what appeared to be a pre-emptive move by the officials at the end of the most recent meeting between the teams on March 31.

"All of us are really happy that he's back in," said winger Michael Bunting of Simmonds. "He's impactful. He's in the lineup and the other team knows he's in the lineup. Simmer brings it every day and has that intensity."

In the dressing room after the Jets win last December Mark Scheifele proclaimed, "Is there anything better than beating the Leafs!"

What makes this rivalry so edgy?

"You guys," Lowry said with a laugh referring to the Toronto media. "They get a ton of coverage so obviously you want to get up and you want to put your best foot forward. There was some chippy-ness last year, but it's just the competitiveness of the two teams."

The Leafs and Jets faced off 10 times in the 2020-21 season when both resided in the North Division.

"Seems like maybe there's some stuff leftover from that Canadian division," Keefe said.

"Maybe some of it stems from the COVID year," Matthews agreed, "and seeing each other quite a bit. A lot of their core guys are still in tact and likewise on our side too."

"They're a fast, physical, heavy team and just by that very nature I think the games are intense," said defenceman Justin Holl. "They definitely have been edgy so it will be more of the same tonight, we expect."

It's been a slow start for Pierre Engvall, who has not produced a point and played just 8:31 on Thursday. Keefe believes an offseason ankle injury, which forced Engvall to miss the start of camp, really set the 26-year-old Swede back.

"He's looked tentative and hesitant to skate," said Keefe. "That's his No. 1 asset is to move his feet both with the puck and without the puck to get involved and he hasn't done that here quite yet."

Engvall will be a healthy scratch in Winnipeg.

"A bit of a reset for him tonight," Keefe said. "I spoke with him about that yesterday. I want him to clear his head. He's an important player for us. I know he has more ability to impact our lineup positively. He had a good season last year and we're looking for him to build on that and it hasn't gone the way he or I would've have liked to start the season. He's an important guy and we need to get him going."

Engvall produced 15 goals and 35 points in 78 games last season.

After sitting out Friday's practice, Matthews took part in Saturday's optional skate.

"I feel good," he said after the 15-minute workout. "It was nice to get that day yesterday and just kind of rest, recover, get a good skate in this morning and be ready for tonight."

Matthews confirmed that it was a crosscheck from Dallas' Jamie Benn that led to the maintenance day.

"The crosscheck stung a little bit, but just one of those things," he said with a smile. "Nothing serious, obviously, but kind of stung for about 24 hours, but feels fine now."

The Benn crosscheck didn't lead to a penalty, but Matthews did draw two in the game and has already drawn six this season, which is tied for second in the league. Last season, he only elicited 14 whistles.

"Naturally, it should give him a little more space over time," Keefe said. "If he's going to start getting those calls then the opponent is going to have to be a little more conscious."

"Just trying to move my feet when I have the puck," Matthews said. "Just kind of read off what they're trying to do and try to get body position to force them to take a penalty or you have a more clear lane to make a play."

Matthews is prioritizing physical play this season, which could also lead to more calls.

"He's getting in on the forecheck," observed Bunting. "He's using his big body and his strength and he's adding that to his game."

The increase in physical play by Matthews may lead to more scrums and shots from guys like Benn.

"I want to stand up for him no matter what," said Bunting. "If anything happens to him, I'm going to be the first one in there and backing up my boy."

But it is a fine line.

"You also have to be smart with it," Bunting said. "He drew a penalty last game [roughing on Jani Hakanpaa] and I did want to retaliate, but I kind of held back as much as I could, because we're going on the power play. You can't be silly and even that. You got to read the situation."

Matthews, who stands 6-foot-3, 208 pounds, is also able to absorb a lot of abuse and keep on going.

"He can handle himself pretty well," said Holl. "He's a big guy and he has some weight that he can throw around. We're not really worried about him being able to handle himself but, at the same time, you want your star players to be doing star player things more than having to handle that stuff."

Matthews has scored just one goal through five games.

"He's really trying to find his game and trying to find his rhythm and [be] engaged and involved in a lot of stuff that's happening physically," noted Keefe.

Whitby, Ont. native Cole Perfetti will face the Leafs for the first time on Saturday.

"It's exciting," the 20-year-old said. "Obviously, growing up watching these guys your whole life and now getting the chance to play them, it's kind of surreal, special."

Perfetti cracks a smile.

"I don't really like them anymore," the Jets forward said. "The heated rivalry between Winnipeg and the Leafs, it's going to be fun to play. It's going to be a good atmosphere."

In recent years, Perfetti considered Matthews and Marner his favourite players.

"Now, I can't stand them," he said with a chuckle. "Got to go against them. We're competitors. I'm excited to play against them. It's going to be pretty cool. Watching them growing up and kind of admiring them and now going against them, it's going to be fun."

Projected Leafs lineup for Saturday's game:

Bunting - Matthews - Marner

Robertson - Tavares - Nylander

Aston-Reese - Kerfoot - Jarnkrok

Clifford - Kampf - Simmonds

Rielly - Brodie

Sandin - Holl

Giordano - Mete

Samsonov starts

Kallgren