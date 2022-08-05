McLaren has informed Daniel Ricciardo that the team intends to replace him next season, according to ESPN.

Citing a source close to the Australian driver, ESPN reports Ricciardo was informed the team plans to promote Formula 2 champion Oscar Piastri into his seat.

Ricciardo is currently signed through next season by McLaren, but is now working on a financial settlement to end the deal a year early.

The 33-year-old is currently in his second with McLaren, having joined the team from Renault in 2021. He won the 2021 Italian Grand Prix with the team and finished eighth in the driver's standings. He is currently 12th in the driver's standings this season, without a podium finish at the halfway point.

The report comes just days after Piastri spurned Alpine after the team announced he would be joining their team next season.

“I understand that, without my agreement, Alpine F1 have put out a press release late this afternoon that I am driving for them next year. This is wrong and I have not signed a contract with Alpine for 2023. I will not be driving for Alpine next year,” he wrote on Twitter.

According to ESPN, Alpine have made an appeal FIA contract recognition board over the standoff.