DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera clarified his position on retirement on Friday, saying he plans to play in 2023.

“I'm not going to retire,” he told the Detroit News. “Not until next year after my contract is done. They didn't understand what I said. No way am I going to quit.”

Cabrera, who has been troubled by knee problems the last several years, was hitting .308 on July 6 and had joined the 500-homer, 3,000-hit club.

Since then, he is hitting .125 with one home run and two doubles in 21 games. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said he will try playing Cabrera every other day during Detroit's current homestand and the slugger was out of the lineup Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays.

On Thursday, Cabrera didn't mention retirement, but talked about wanting to find out what his role will be going forward.

“Right now, I don't know,” he said. “We're focused on going day by day and seeing what happens. I'm not thinking about next year.”

Friday, he made sure everyone understood next year would be spent at Comerica Park.

“Next year is going to be way better,” he said. “Next year, I'm going to be right there.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports