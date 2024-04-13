BALTIMORE (AP) — Jake Bauers hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the fourth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers slugged their way to another victory, 11-5 over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.

The Brewers have scored 58 runs in their last six games, with at least seven in each of them. That streak ties a franchise record set in 1982 and 1989.

“We had great at-bats,” manager Pat Murphy said. “Guys are setting the bar pretty high.”

Milwaukee spotted the Orioles a 4-1 lead in the second inning but didn't stay down for long on a day when the wind at Camden Yards seemed to suit the hitters better than the pitchers. Rhys Hoskins also went deep for the Brewers, and Ryan Mountcastle, Jordan Westburg and Adley Rutschman homered for Baltimore.

Elvis Peguero (3-0) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings, the first of five relievers who kept the Orioles off the scoreboard.

Dean Kremer (0-1) allowed six earned runs and 10 hits in four innings.

Milwaukee starter DL Hall permitted five runs and eight hits in 3 1/3 innings. Hall was part of the offseason trade that sent ace right-hander Corbin Burnes from the Brewers to Baltimore.

Hall said his fastball isn't where he wants it to be as he transitions to the rotation. He was primarily a reliever for the Orioles when he pitched for them the past two seasons.

“It's definitely a little bit tougher pitching without my normal fastball that I'm used to,” Hall said. “It's a lot different style of pitching. It's pretty mentally tough on me to not have that.”

Mountcastle's solo homer opened the scoring in the first for the Orioles, and Westburg added a two-run shot later that inning. Hoskins led off the second with a homer, but Gunnar Henderson answered with an RBI single in the bottom half to make it 4-1.

The Brewers scored three runs in the third without needing a homer. An error by second baseman Jorge Mateo followed by a couple of singles loaded the bases. Bauers brought home a run with a soft groundout, then Hoskins hit an RBI single, with a second run coming home on left fielder Austin Hays' error to tie it at 4.

Rutschman's drive to center put the Orioles up 5-4, but William Contreras tied it with an RBI single in the fourth. Bauers' first homer of the season put Milwaukee ahead to stay.

Sal Frelick added an RBI single in the eighth, and Willy Adames followed with a two-run double. That was the sixth time in the first two games of the series that the Brewers scored at least three runs in an inning. They beat the Orioles 11-1 on Friday night.

Milwaukee went 6 for 10 with runners in scoring position Saturday and is 33 for 69 (.478) over the last six games.

Prized rookie Jackson Holliday was given the day off after going hitless in his first three games for the Orioles.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: OF Christian Yelich (back) did not play after leaving Friday's game early. Murphy said Yelich is unlikely to play Sunday, either. ... Milwaukee sent RHP Trevor Megill (concussion) to Triple-A Nashville on a rehab assignment.

UP NEXT

Burnes (2-0) takes his shot at slowing down this Milwaukee hitting barrage Sunday. Colin Rea (2-0) starts for the Brewers.

The Orioles have gone 95 straight regular-season series of at least two games without being swept.

