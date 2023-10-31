The Texas Rangers have removed outfielder Adolis Garcia and starter Max Scherzer from the World Series roster due to injuries sustained in Game 3, the team announced on Tuesday.

Garcia, who has a record 22 RBI this postseason as the team's cleanup hitter, will be replaced by infielder/outfielder Ezequiel Duran, while Scherzer will be replaced by left-hander Brock Burke.

Scherzer left the game with back tightness after he threw 36 pitches and turned in three scoreless innings before being replaced by right-hander Jon Gray with the Rangers up 3-0.

Garcia flew out to centre field in the eighth and grabbed at his lower left side while running down to first base. After peeling off, Garcia went straight down the tunnel and was removed from the game.

The Rangers took Game 3 3-1 on an RBI single by Marcus Semien and a two-run home run from Corey Seager. They now lead the best-of-seven series 2-1.

Game 4 of the World Series will go Tuesday night from Chase Field.