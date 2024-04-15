Danny Jansen's season is ready to begin.

The Toronto Blue Jays announced the catcher has been activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Monday's series-opening game with the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre.

Fellow catcher Brian Serven has been optioned to Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move.

Jansen, 29 today, fractured a bone in his wrist in March. He made four rehab appearances for the Bisons last week, batting .308 with a home run and six runs batted in.

A native of Elmhurst, IL, Jansen heads into his seventh big league season.

In 86 games in 2023, Jansen hit .228 with 17 home runs, 53 RBI and an OPS of .786.