HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Verlander will start Game 1 of the AL Division Series against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday.

It will be the 35th career postseason start for Verlander, who returned to the AL West champion Astros in a trade from the New York Mets this summer.

Manager Dusty Baker made the announcement Thursday and added that left-hander Framber Valdez would start Game 2 Sunday night.

Verlander, 40, was 13-8 with a 3.22 ERA in 27 starts this season. The three-time Cy Young Award winner was 7-3 with a 3.31 ERA in 11 starts for Houston after the trade.

The Twins, who won two games over the Blue Jays in the Wild Card Series to advance, have not announced their starters for the series.

Valdez, 29, was 12-11 with a 3.45 ERA in 31 starts this season. He threw a no-hitter against the Guardians in August.

