Montreal Canadiens forward Sean Monahan suffered a new injury during his rehab but could still return before the end of the season, general manager Kent Hughes told reporters Friday after the trade deadline.

Monahan has been sidelined since Dec. 5 with a lower-body injury.

The 28-year-old is in the final year of a seven-year, $44.625 million deal he signed with the Calgary Flames in August of 2016. The contract carries a cap hit of $6.375 million.

Earlier this week, TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reported that the NHL sent a memo to teams saying they would "closely scrutinize" trades involving injured players who are acquired with the intent of keeping them on the long-term injured reserve list until the playoffs. Johnston noted at the time that could have an affect on the market for Monahan, who was not traded by Friday's deadline.

In 25 games this season for the Canadiens, Monahan has six goals and 11 assists for 17 points. He was acquired from the Flames over the summer along with a conditional first-round pick in exchange for future considerations.

Habs stay quiet on deadline day

The Canadiens stayed quiet ahead of Friday's deadline, acquiring defenceman Frederic Allard from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for forward Nate Schnarr.

They also brought in defenceman Tony Sund and a 2024 fifth-round pick from the San Jose Sharks for helping broker a deal between the Sharks and Pittsburgh Penguins involving forward Nick Bonino.

