TORONTO — Montreal defender Erin Ambrose, who led all players in scoring last month, has been named one of the The Professional Women’s Hockey League's top stars of April.

Ambrose had a goal and six assists in four games as Montreal locked up second place in the league standings and home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

Montreal teammate Laura was second with 10 points in April (three goals, seven assists) and was one of three forwards honoured.

Sarah Nurse of league-leading Toronto (league-best five goals in three games) and Ottawa captain Brianne Jenner (four goals and four games) were the other forwards named.

New York defender Ella Shelton (two goals and three assists and four games) and Boston goaltender Aerin Frankel (two wins, one shootout loss) were also honoured.

The PWHL recognizes three forwards, two defenders, and one goaltender as top stars at the end of each month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2, 2024.