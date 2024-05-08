Morning Coffee: What are the odds a Canadian team wins the Stanley Cup?

The Vancouver Canucks have the longest odds to win the Stanley Cup of the eight remaining teams at FanDuel.

Yes, even the Carolina Hurricanes have much shorter odds despite trailing 2-0 in their second round series.

The Canucks are 18-to-1 to win the Stanley Cup.

The Hurricanes are 9-to-1 to win it all at FanDuel.

As one of eight remaining teams, Vancouver represents 12.5 per cent of the field of Stanley Cup contenders.

However, at +1800 odds, the traders at FanDuel are giving the Canucks just a 5.3 per cent chance to win it all.

Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers are at the other end of the spectrum as a co-favourite to win the Stanley Cup.

The Oilers, Colorado Avalanche, and the New York Rangers can all be found at +410 odds this morning.

That number represents a 19.6 per cent implied probability.

Edmonton is a heavy favourite to advance to the Western Conference Final at -265 odds.

Vancouver is +215 to win the series.

FanDuel also has a market that allows bettors to wager on whether a Canadian team will win the Stanley Cup.

Interestingly, that number didn’t move very much at all after the list of Canadian contenders was cut in half after the first round.

This is the Morning Coffee for Wednesday, May 8th, 2024.

What Are The Odds A Canadian Team Wins The Stanley Cup?

Entering the playoffs, any Canadian team to win the Stanley Cup was +280 at FanDuel.

The Toronto Maple Leafs and the Winnipeg Jets were both eliminated in the first round.

Despite the field of Canadian contenders being cut in half, any Canadian team to win the Stanley Cup is still +290 at FanDuel.

On the one hand, Toronto and Winnipeg are both out.

On the other hand, the Oilers were considered Canada’s best hope to win it all at the start of the playoffs.

Edmonton and Vancouver both advanced.

We’re guaranteed to see one of those teams in the Western Conference Final.

While the Oilers are a heavy favourite to win the series, a significant portion of the betting public believes there is value backing the Canucks to advance.

According to the traders at FanDuel, 43 per cent of the series winner bets are on Vancouver at +215.

57 per cent of the bets are on Edmonton at -265.

Meanwhile, the Oilers are the favourite to win Game 1 tonight on the road at -134.

The Canucks are +112 to come out on top in the opener.

Only 35 per cent of the bets are on the underdog Vancouver to win Game 1 on home ice.

It’s worth noting that after the series favourites went 8-0 to advance in the first round, underdogs have gone 4-0 in the first four games of the second round.

The Oilers are still considered Canada’s best hope to win the Stanley Cup at FanDuel as a co-favourite to win it all.

My guess is that Canucks’ fans won’t care one bit about any of this as they get set for Game 1 tonight.

Edmonton is the favourite to win Game 1 and the favourite to win the series at FanDuel.

It will be very interesting to see if Vancouver can keep the recent second-round trend going and give us another upset win in Game 1.

Two FanDuel Best Bets To Consider For Wednesday

The FanDuel Best Bets went 1-1 again on Tuesday.

Valeri Nichushkin 2+ shots on goal and the alt over 5.5 goals in the late game cashed in the second period.

Tyler Seguin 3+ shots on goal looked like a good bet when he had two shots midway through the game, but he didn’t register another shot the rest of the way.

It speaks volumes when the FanDuel Best Bets are 2-2 to start the week and it feels like a massive disappointment.

But here we are.

Turning the page this morning, I’m going to recommend two plays for tonight’s NHL double-header.

First up, I’ll double down on Sam Reinhart 2+ shots on goal and the Florida Panthers to win at -120 odds.

This was a FanDuel Best Bet in Monday’s column.

Reinhart finished with six shots on goal on nine attempts.

Unfortunately, the Panthers disappointed.

If you’re a regular reader of this column, then you know I’m invested heavily on Florida to win the series.

For as good as Jeremy Swayman has looked for Boston, I expect the Panthers to respond and avoid falling behind 2-0 on home ice tonight.

I’ll lock in Reinhart 2+ shots on goal and Florida to win at -120 odds as a FanDuel Best Bet.

For my second FanDuel Best Bet, I’ll go with Reinhart 3+ shots on goal and Leon Draisaitl 2+ shots on goal at -102.

Connor McDavid led the Oilers with 12 points in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Zach Hyman led Edmonton with seven goals.

Draisaitl scored the second-most goals (5) and registered the second-most points (10) in the first round.

More importantly as far as I’m concerned, he led the Oilers with 23 shots on goal in five games for an average of 4.3 shots on goal per game.

While the Canucks didn’t give up many opportunities against the Nashville Predators in the first round, they’ll have a tougher time containing Edmonton’s stars.

I’ll take Reinhart 3+ shots on goal and Draisaitl 2+ shots on goal at -102 odds as my second FanDuel Best Bet for tonight’s double-header.