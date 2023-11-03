ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks rookie guard Kobe Bufkin will be out at least two weeks after fracturing his left thumb while practicing for the team’s G-League affiliate.

Bufkin, the No. 15 pick in the NBA draft, was injured Thursday night during an assignment to the College Park Skyhawks.

X-rays taken Friday revealed the fracture. Bufkin will be re-evaluated in two weeks and his status updated, the Hawks said.

Bufkin has played sparingly with the NBA team, getting into two of Atlanta’s first five games during mop-up time. He missed all three of his shots from the field, scoring his first career point on a free throw.

