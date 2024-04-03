LSU star Angel Reese has announced she will declare for the WNBA Draft.

The 21-year-old forward made the announcement on Wednesday via a feature article in Vogue Magazine.

Exclusive: Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) is taking her talents to the WNBA! "I've done everything I wanted to in college," Reese said when sharing her plans to enter the WNBA draft with Vogue. See all of the details on the basketball star's next move here: https://t.co/oZWqwNsdeS pic.twitter.com/tEqyj77z8j — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) April 3, 2024

Reese averaged 18.6 points, 13.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists over 33 games in 2023-24, her second season with the Tigers.

LSU was eliminated by Caitlin Clark and No. 1 Iowa on Monday night in the Elite 8 of the Women's March Madness Tournament.

The Baltimore native led LSU to a national championship last season in her first year with the school after transferring from Maryland.

The WNBA Draft will be held on April 15.