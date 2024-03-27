2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Hockey Tournament begins Thursday on TSN+

TSN is home to the entire 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Hockey Tournament, including the NCAA Regionals (Thursday, March 28 through Sunday, March 31) and the NCAA Frozen Four (Thursday, April 11 and Saturday, April 13) which will be available to Canadian audiences through live streaming on TSN+.

A total of 121 Canadians, representing nine provinces and two territories, will be competing in the tournament, including Boston University freshman forward and Hobey Baker Memorial Award finalist Macklin Celebrini, the top-ranked player for the 2024 NHL Draft.

Additionally, Canada’s seven NHL teams have a combined 24 drafted prospects in this year’s NCAA tournament, including 2022 Winnipeg Jets first-round pick Rutger McGroarty (Michigan), 2023 Vancouver Canucks first-rounder Tom Willander (Boston University), 2023 Calgary Flames third-rounder Aydar Suniev (UMass), and 2022 Montreal Canadiens second-rounder Lane Hutson (Boston University) and 2023 Montreal Canadiens third-rounder Jacob Fowler (Boston College).

The tournament begins Thursday and Friday at four regional sites and culminates at the NCAA Frozen Four at the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minn.

