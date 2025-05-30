Highly-touted 2025 NHL Draft prospect Cole Reschny and 2026 NHL Draft prospect Keaton Verhoeff are headed to college hockey next season.

Reschny, 18, and Verhoeff, 16, have committed to the University of North Dakota for the 2025-26 campaign.

Reschny had 26 goals and 92 points in 62 regular season games for the Royals this season and tallied nine goals and 25 points in 11 playoff games.

He also had eight points in five games this spring at the 2025 IIHF World Under-18 Championship.

Reschny, who has 48 goals and 152 points in 127 WHL regular season games with Victoria, is ranked 13th in TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button's most recent prospect list.

Verhoeff scored 21 goals and tallied 45 points in 63 games this season for Victoria.