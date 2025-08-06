Anaheim Ducks forward prospect Roger McQueen has committed to Providence College for the 2025-25 season.

McQueen played 17 games with the Western Hockey League's Brandon Wheat Kings last season, scoring 10 goals with 10 assists before being taken 10th overall by the Ducks in June's draft.

The 18-year-old is the latest top prospect to make the jump from the CHL to the NCAA, joining the likes of Gavin McKenna, Porter Martone, Cole Reschny and Malcolm Spence.

In 127 career WHL games, the 6-foot-5, 197 pound forward had 35 goals and 86 points.

The Saskatoon, Sask., native helped Canada win gold medals at the U18 world championship and Hlinka Gretzky Cup. He was invited to the recent World Junior Summer Showcase for Canada but was unable to participate.

McQueen is the first top-10 NHL draft pick and sixth overall first-round pick in Friars program history.