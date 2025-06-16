Arkansas righty Gage Wood made history on Monday at the College World Series.

The draft-eligible hurler struck out 19 batters in a 3-0 no-hit shutout of Murray State in Omaha. It was the first no-hitter at the College World Series in 65 years.

Wood, 21, missed his chance at a perfect game by leading off the eighth inning by hitting a batter. He finished the game with 119 pitches.

The no-hitter was the third in College World Series history with Wood following in the footsteps of Jim Ehrler of Texas in 1950 and Oklahoma State's Jim Wixson in 1960.

A native of Newport, AR, Wood is in his junior season. Heading into the game, Wood was 3-1 with a 5.02 earned run average and 1.186 WHIP over 28.2 innings pitched in nine starts. He struck out 50 batters and walked seven.

The No. 3 Hogs move on to play the loser of No. 15 UCLA versus No. 6 LSU set for later on Monday night.