Boston University freshman Macklin Celebrini was named the recipient of the Hobey Baker Award as the nation's top NCAA men's hockey player on Friday night.

Celebrini, who is No. 1 in NHL Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American skaters for the 2024 draft, is third in the NCAA with 32 goals and 32 assists for 64 points in 38 games.

Celebrini helped Boston University reach the Frozen Four, where it lost 2-1 in overtime to the University of Denver in one national semifinal.

At 17 years old, the North Vancouver native is the youngest player to win the Hobey Baker and the fourth from Boston University to win it, joining Jack Eichel (2015), Matt Gilroy (2009) and Chris Drury (1998).