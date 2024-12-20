Bowl season on TSN heats up with first kickoff at Noon ET today

NCAA bowl season continues Friday on TSN with a triple-header kicking off this afternoon at 12 p.m. ET, including the first College Football Playoff matchup between Indiana and Notre Dame.

Cure Bowl - Ohio vs. Jacksonville State

The Cure Bowl between the Ohio Bobcats (10-3) and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (9-4) is the first game in the tripleheader, taking place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

The Cure Bowl takes place today at 12 p.m. ET/ 9 a.m. PT.

Both programs were conference champions this season, with Ohio winning the MAC title and Jacksonville State coming in as champions of Conference USA.

Neither team will have their head coach available this afternoon, with Ohio head coach Tim Albin going to Charlotte while Jacksonville State head coach Rich Rodriguez is headed to West Virginia.

Ohio will have quarterback Parker Navarro and running back Anthony Tyus III in the lineup today. The pair combined for 2,046 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns this season.

Jacksonville State also boasts their own dynamic run game, with QB Tyler Huff and RB Tre Stewart. Huff ran for 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns this season, while Stewart added 1,604 yards and 23 touchdowns of his own.

Gasparilla Bowl – Tulane vs. Florida

The Gasparilla Bowl between the Tulane Green Wave and the Florida Gators is the second bowl game on TSN this afternoon. It kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay.

The Gasparilla Bowl kicks off today at 3:30 p.m. ET/ 12:30 p.m. PT.

Tulane (9-4) is coming off a loss to Army in the AAC Championship game, while Florida (7-5) won their final three games to become bowl eligible, including upsets of Ole Miss and LSU.

Tulane will be without their starting quarterback today as Darian Mensah is headed to Duke via the transfer portal. Former five-star recruit Ty Thompson will start for the Green Wave.

College Football Playoff - Indiana vs. Notre Dame

Canadian Kurtis Rourke leads the No.10 Indiana Hoosiers into the first round of the College Football Playoffs to take on the No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Indiana vs. Notre Dame kicks off tonight at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Rourke propelled Indiana to a school-record 11 wins and will be at the helm for the biggest game in program history. The Oakville, Ont., native finished ninth in Heisman Trophy voting this season after throwing 2,827 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Notre Dame (11-1) has won 10 straight games since a shocking upset loss to Northern Illinois early in the season. The Fighting Irish boast the third-best offence (39.8 ppg) and defence (13.6 ppg) in the country.

Rourke will need to overcome one of the nation’s top defences to help Indiana win its first College Football Playoff game in program history but will enter the game with plenty of momentum, having thrown for 349 yards and six touchdowns in a 66-0 win over Purdue in Indiana’s regular-season finale.