The University of Denver announced on Monday that head coach David Carle has signed a multi-year contract extension to remain with the hockey program "in the near and long-term future."

Carle, 35, has been head coach at the University of Denver for the past seven seasons. He led the Pioneers to six NCAA Tournament appearances, four Frozen Four berths, and the 2022 and 2024 NCAA National Championship.

Carle also led the United States to back-to-back gold medals at the 2024 and 2025 World Junior Hockey Championships.

A native of Anchorage, Alaska, Carle served four seasons as a student assistant coach with the Pioneers from 2008-2012 and graduated from the University of Denver in 2012 with a business administration degree in finance.

As a player, Carle was a defenceman at Shattuck-St. Mary’s prep school in Minnesota, where he helped the Sabres win back-to-back national titles in 2007 and 2008 and was recruited to play at Denver. He was drafted 203rd overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2008 NHL Draft.