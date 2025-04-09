Defending champ Denver tops Frozen 4 field followed by BU and newcomers Penn State, Western Michigan

ST. LOUIS (AP) — If big-game experience counts for anything, Denver hockey coach David Carle was encouraged how the defending champion Pioneers dealt with their share of second-half adversity to make it back to the Frozen Four.

“We’ve learned and grown up through every challenging experience,” the seventh year coach said of a season in which the Pioneers (31-11-1) won their first 12 games but are 17-7-1 since the Christmas break.

That includes blowing a 3-0 third-period lead in a NCHC tournament championship final 4-3 OT loss to Western Michigan, who they’ll meet in the semifinals Thursday.

How much that familiarity helps in Denver’s quest to win its third title in four years and NCAA-leading 11th overall, remains to be seen.

“Now you’re playing teams that I think have all been through the grinder, and I’m not sure how much that matters anymore,” Carle added. “All four teams are peaking at the right time.”

Boston University (23-13-2), making its 25th Frozen Four appearance, faces Penn State (22-13-4) in the other semifinal of a final four that features a decisive split in tournament experience.

With a combined 15 titles, Denver and BU bring championship pedigree to St. Louis. And then there’s Frozen Four first-timers in Western Michigan (32-7-1), the lone No. 1 seed left in the field, and Penn State (22-13-4), which launched its program 14 years ago.

Western Michigan might be new to the championship round, but no strangers to tournament play.

The Broncos have earned NCAA berths in each of coach Pat Ferschweiler’s four seasons, have a nation-leading and school record-matching 32 wins, and went 2-0-1 against Denver this season.

“To feel like a favorite against Denver, the defending national champions, a team that’s a known quantity, returning much of their lineup, I don’t want to go favorite or not,” Ferschweiler said. “But what we are is confident in ourselves.”

At Penn State, there’s very little experience coach Guy Gadowsky can draw upon for a program making only its fourth tournament appearance, and now 4-3 in tournament play after beating Maine and Connecticut in the regional round.

“We’re going into this fresh. We’re certainly going to enjoy every aspect of it,” Gadowsky said.

“As it pertains to our opponent, really, no matter what happens, you’re going to be playing a great team who is playing extremely well no matter what way you slice it,” he said of a Terriers team making its third straight Frozen Four appearance.

What’s been missing for BU, which last reached the final in 2015 and last won in 2009, is a semifinal win after losing in overtime to Denver last year and Minnesota in 2023.

“Obviously, the last two years haven’t gone the way we wanted,” junior assistant captain Quinn Hutson said. “I’m personally going to use that a lot. ... I think it’s a big moment, a big opportunity tomorrow to get that back.”

Broncos vs. Pioneers

Denver is 26-13-2 against Western Michigan, including 4-1-1 in neutral-site meetings and 1-0 in tournament play following a 3-2 double-overtime win in a 2011 first-round matchup.

Western Michigan has won eight straight and ranks second in the nation with 158 goals scored. The Broncos are 3-9 overall in tournament play. Of captain Tim Washe’s 16 goals this season, 11 have been winners. Freshman goalie Hampton Slukynsky has allowed 16 goals during the Broncos eight-game run.

Denver features 13 players with NCAA tournament experience and seeks to become the first repeat champs since Minnesota-Duluth won in 2018 and ’19. The Broncos led the nation with 172 goals, and Jack Devine’s had a nation-leading 57 points (13 goals, 44 assists). Defenseman Zeev Buium, selected 12th in the NHL draft by Minnesota last summer, leads college defenseman with 48 points (13 goals, 35 assists).

Terriers vs. Nittany Lions

This is the first meeting between the schools.

Boston University is just 12-7-1 since Christmas, including a 5-2 loss to UConn in the Hockey East semifinals. Cole Hutson leads college freshman with 46 points (14 goals, 32 assists). Coach Jay Pandolfo has combined for seven Frozen Four appearances, four as a BU player and three as coach.

Penn State overcame opening its Big Ten schedule 0-8-1, before finishing 9-11-4, and is 15-4-4 overall since Christmas. Charlie Cerrato ranks second among college freshmen with 42 points and has three goals and 14 assists in his past eight outings. Goalie Arsenii Sergeev is 15-4-4 since returning in January after missing six weeks with an injury.

Ice chips

The four teams feature a combined 38 NHL draft picks, with BU having 14, Denver 13, Western Michigan eight and Penn State three. ... The most recent time two first-time Frozen Four teams met in the championship was in 2013, when Yale defeated Quinnipiac. ... BU’s freshman class leads Frozen Four teams by combining for 134 points this season. Western Michigan leads the four teams with a combined 158 points from its seniors. ... St. Louis is hosting the Frozen Four for the third time, with Michigan Tech winning the title in 1975 and Michigan State in 2007.

