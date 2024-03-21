The stage is set for the final stretch towards the NCAA women's hockey championship, with Wisconsin facing Colgate and Ohio State taking on Clarkson in the semifinals, live on TSN+.

Friday, March 22

4pm et: No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 4 Clarkson (semifinal)

Watch: TSN+

7:30pm et: No. 2 Wisconsin vs. No. 3 Colgate (semifinal)

Watch: TSN+

Sunday, March 24

4pm et: Championship Game

Watch: TSN+

Tournament Bracket

The University of New Hampshire’s Whittemore Center Arena is the site of the 2024 NCAA Division I Women’s Hockey Frozen Four this weekend.

Both Frozen Four semifinal matchups and Sunday’s national title game can be seen on TSN+.

This year’s Frozen Four field has combined to win 11 national championships, including each of the last six:

2023: Wisconsin (29-10-2)

2022: Ohio State (32-6-0)

2021: Wisconsin (17-3-1)

2020: Canceled due to COVID-19

2019: Wisconsin (35-4-2)

2018: Clarkson (36-4-1)

2017: Clarkson (32-4-5)

These four teams also boast seven of the nation’s top 10 individual scoring leaders, the nation’s winningest goaltender, the NCAA leader in shutouts, and four of the 10 finalists for the 2024 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award.

2024 NCAA WOMEN’S FROZEN FOUR NOTES

The Roads Traveled – How each of the four semifinalists made their way to Durham:

Clarkson (33-4-2): The Golden Knights defeated Minnesota 3-2 in a four-overtime classic last Saturday in the NCAA Quarterfinals, the second-longest game in NCAA Division I women’s hockey history … F Dominique Petrie (Gr., Hermosa Beach, Calif.) tallied both the game-tying and game-winning goals … G Michelle Pasiechnyk (Sr., Ottawa, Ontario), who is tied for the NCAA lead with 25 wins, made a career-high 61 saves … Pasiechnyk and the Golden Knights are yielding an NCAA-low 1.21 goals against per game … Clarkson’s offense is led by a pair of defenders, Haley Winn (Jr., Rochester, N.Y.) and Nicole Gosling (Sr., London, Ontario), who each have 39 points on the year … Clarkson has won three NCAA championships, most recently in 2018 when it won the second of back-to-back titles.

Colgate (32-6-1): After capturing a fourth consecutive ECAC championship, the Raiders got past conference rival Cornell in the NCAA Quarterfinals. D Allyson Simpson (Gr., Frisco, Texas) broke a 1-1 deadlock with 4:11 remaining in an eventual 3-1 win … F Danielle Serdachny (Gr., Edmonton, Alberta), who leads the team with 61 points, was one of 10 finalists for the 2024 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award. Her 11 power-play goals are the most of any skater in this year’s Frozen Four … G Hannah Murphy (Jr., Bradford, Ontario) and Kayle Osborne (Sr., Westport, Ontario) have each registered six shutouts between the pipes … The Raiders have received 89 points from their freshman class, tops among Frozen Four teams … Colgate is seeking its first NCAA title.

Ohio State (33-4-0): The tournament’s No. 1 overall seed and the WCHA regular-season champion, Ohio State advanced to this year’s Frozen Four with a 9-0 drubbing of WCHA rival Minnesota Duluth in the NCAA Quarterfinals. Fourteen different Buckeyes registered a point and seven different skaters found the net … OSU averages an NCAA-leading 5.30 goals per game and features nine players with 10-plus goals … G Raygan Kirk (Gr., Ste. Anne, Manitoba) leads the nation in shutouts (nine) and ranks second in GAA (1.11) … The Buckeyes’ roster includes eight seniors and eight graduate/fifth-year players, the most of any Frozen Four squad … OSU won its first NCAA title in 2022 and was last year’s national runner-up.

Wisconsin (34-5-0): Defending NCAA champion Wisconsin clinched a return trip to the Frozen Four with a 4-0 shutout of St. Lawrence in the NCAA Quarterfinals. F Laila Edwards (So., Cleveland Heights, Ohio) scored twice and G Ava McNaughton (Fr., Seven Fields, Pa.) stopped all 25 shots she faced … D Caroline Harvey (So., Salem, N.H.), F Casey O’Brien (Sr., Milton, Mass.) and F Kirsten Simms (So., Plymouth, Mich.) were each among the 10 finalists for the 2024 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award, and the latter two were recently named two of the final three finalists … Simms and O’Brien rank 1-2 in the national scoring race with 74 and 71 points, respectively … The Badgers are on a 20-1-0 (.952) run since the Christmas break … UW has won seven NCAA titles, the most of any program in the country.