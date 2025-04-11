Michigan State winger Isaac Howard has won the Hobey Baker Award as the season’s best men’s NCAA hockey player.

Howard beat out Boston College winger Ryan Leonard and University of Denver defenceman Zeev Buium to take the trophy. The award was presented Friday evening at the Frozen Four in St. Louis.

Howard, 21, had 26 goals and 26 assists for 52 points in 37 games this season for the Spartans. He was selected No. 31 overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Boston University's Macklin Celebrini won the award in 2024 and was later picked No. 1 overall by the San Jose Sharks in last summer's NHL Draft.

