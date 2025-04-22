Mike Patrick, the longtime voice of ESPN's Sunday Night Football, has died at the age of 80.

The network confirmed his weekend passing on Tuesday.

Patrick spent 36 years with ESPN before his retirement in 2018.

"It's wonderful to reflect on how I've done exactly what I wanted to do with my life," Patrick said upon the announcement of his retirement. "At the same time, I've had the great pleasure of working with some of the very best people I've ever known, both on the air and behind the scenes. While I'm not sure exactly what's next for me, I'm looking forward to continuing my journey with new life experiences."

Patrick served as the play-by-play man for the Sunday night broadcast from 1987 to 2005.

The native of Clarksburg, WV also spent time in the booth for a variety of NCAA broadcasts. He was the lead voice for ACC basketball coverage and called more than 30 conference championships. From 1996 to 2009, Patrick was the play-by-play voice for Women's Final Four coverage. He also called College World Series games from 2003 to 2014 and announced ESPN/ABC Saturday afternoon football games from 2009 to 2017.