LSU star Reese declares for 2024 WNBA Draft
Angel Reese - The Canadian Press
Published
LSU star Angel Reese has announced she will declare for the WNBA Draft.
The 21-year-old forward made the announcement on Wednesday via a feature article in Vogue Magazine.
Reese averaged 18.6 points, 13.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists over 33 games in 2023-24, her second season with the Tigers.
LSU was eliminated by Caitlin Clark and No. 1 Iowa on Monday night in the Elite 8 of the Women's March Madness Tournament.
The Baltimore native led LSU to a national championship last season in her first year with the school after transferring from Maryland.
The WNBA Draft will be held on April 15.