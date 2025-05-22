HOUGHTON, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Tech has hired Bill Muckalt to lead its three-time national championship college hockey program.

The school announced it signed Muckalt to a five-year contract Thursday, bringing back a former assistant coach who led Lindenwood last season. He led the Missouri-based university to wins over Notre Dame and Wisconsin in its third season of Division I hockey.

Muckalt was the associate head coach from 2017-23 at Michigan, where he was a two-time national champion as a forward before a five-year career in the NHL. He was an assistant coach at Michigan Tech from 2011-15.

The Huskies won national titles in 1962, 1965 and 1975.

“This is a great hockey community and world-class university," Muckalt said.

Muckalt replaces Joe Shawhan, who was 154-120-29 over eight seasons.

