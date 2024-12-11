Six-time Super Bowl winning head coach Bill Belichick is finalizing a deal to become the new head coach of the University of North Carolina Tar Heels football program, according to a report by Adam Schefter, Pete Thamel and Chris Low of ESPN.

Belichick compiled a 302-165 record in 29 years as an NFL head coach with the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns.

The 72-year-old captured six Super Bowl titles and an additional three AFC Championships during his time with the Patriots.

Belichick will be replacing Mack Brown, who was fired by the school after posting a 6-5 record this season and a combined 113-78-1 mark over two stints at the University.