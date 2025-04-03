Denver's Zeev Buuim, Isaac Howard of Michigan State and Boston College's Ryan Leonard have been named as the three finalists for the 2025 Hobey Baker Award.

The award is given to collegiate hockey's top player. The list of three was narrowed down from a group of 10 announced last month.

A 19-year-old defenceman from San Diego, Buium was the 12th overall pick of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft by the Minnesota Wild. He appeared in 40 games for the Pioneers in his sophomore campaign, scoring 13 goals and adding 35 assists.

Internationally, Buium has won back-to-back gold medals at the IIHF World Junior Championships as a member of the United States squad in 2024 and 2025.

Howard, 21, was the 31st overall selection of the 2022 draft by the Tampa Bay Lightning. He had 26 goals and 26 assists in 37 games this season.

A native of Hudson, WI, Howard was also a member of the 2024 US world juniors squad.

Leonard, 20, signed an entry-level contract with the Washington Capitals this past week after originally being selected with the eighth overall pick of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. He made his NHL debut against the Boston Bruins later that night.

The Amherst, MA native had 30 goals and 19 assists for the Eagles in 37 games this season.

Internationally, Leonard won gold medals alongside Buium on both the 2024 and 2025 United States world junior team.

The Hobey Baker will be awarded on Apr. 11. Last year's winner was San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini of Boston.