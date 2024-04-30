New York scores four straight goals to tip Ottawa, secures first pick in PWHL draft

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kayla Vespa scored a go-ahead goal in the second period and New York rallied to beat Ottawa 4-3 on Tuesday night to secure the first overall pick in the 2024 Professional Women's Hockey League draft.

New York (4-4-3-12), which had already been eliminated from playoff contention, snapped a three-game losing streak with just its third win at home this season.

New York scored three goals in less than five minutes to take a 3-2 lead with 7:40 remaining in the second. Jade Downie-Landry started the sequence with her seventh goal of the season and Ella Shelton tied it at 2-2 with her sixth.

Vespa backhanded a loose puck in front of the net to put New York ahead and Elizabeth Giguère scored the fourth straight goal for a 4-2 lead.

Ottawa (8-1-6-8), which had a four-game winning streak snapped on Saturday, could have clinched a playoff spot with a regulation win.

Akane Shiga, the youngest player in the PWHL at 23 years of age, scored her second goal of the season to give Ottawa a 1-0 lead nearly six minutes into the game on an easy redirection as goaltender Corinne Schroeder was out of place.

Hayley Scamurra gave Ottawa a 2-0 lead with 5:35 left in the first by beating Schroeder on the glove side with a shot from just inside the right circle.

Ottawa got within 4-3 with 58.1 seconds remaining when Daryl Watts slotted a shot between the pads of Schroeder for her ninth goal of the season.

---

AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey