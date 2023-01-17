Newcastle could attempt to sign Manchester United's Scott McTominay and engineer a triple raid at Stamford Bridge during the January transfer window, The Telegraph's Luke Edwards reports.

On top of the Scotland midfielder, the Magpies are interested in the services of Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech and England midfielders Conor Gallagher and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

A product of the United academy, McTominay has found his playing time limited at Old Trafford this season with Erik ten Hag's recruitment of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen. A fixture in the midfield last season under both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick, the 26-year-old McTominay has only made 13 league appearances thus far this season.

Edwards notes that Eddie Howe and the rest of Newcastle's management team have been long-term admirers of the player and McTominay is open to a move, but no official approach has been made as of yet. United could be loath to do business with a rival for a top-four place.

Doing business with Chelsea might not be any easier. Edwards reports the Blues would be unlikely to sell Gallagher or Loftus-Cheek with a mounting injury crisis at Stamford Bridge, but they might be willing to listen on Ziyech with the arrival of Ukraine international Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk in a £89 million transfer last week.

Ziyech, 29, is in his third season at Chelsea following a move from Ajax. His playing time has been limited this season, making only nine league appearances.

The Magpies currently sit third in the table on 48 points, nine back of leaders Arsenal. Toon is next in action on Saturday with a visit to South London and 12th-place Crystal Palace.