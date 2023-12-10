INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has been ruled out of Los Angeles' game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday due to a finger injury that occurred late in the second quarter.

The only other quarterback on the Chargers' roster is Easton Stick, who had played two NFL snaps in five seasons with Los Angeles before he replaced the Bolts' franchise quarterback against Denver. The Chargers trailed 10-0 at halftime.

Herbert was 9 of 17 for 96 yards with an interception before being injured, apparently while he was taken down awkwardly by Denver's Zach Allen after throwing a pass. Herbert had been sacked four times and hit six times during the Chargers' first six possessions, with his teammates repeatedly missing their blocks against Denver's pass rushers.

Herbert, the sixth overall pick in the 2020 draft, has been famously durable in his career.

He fractured the middle finger on his left hand late in the third quarter of a game against Las Vegas on Oct. 1, when it got caught in the helmet of Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby after he threw a pass that was intercepted by Trevon Moehrig. Herbert wore a split on the hand during the fourth quarter and did not miss any games.

He also didn’t miss any time last year when he suffered fractured rib cartilage during a Week 2 game at Kansas City.

Herbert signed a $252.5 million, five-year extension during the offseason.

___

