The Los Angeles Rams have traded running back Cam Akers and a conditional 2026 seventh-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a conditional 2026 sixth-round pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Akers, 24, was inactive for the Rams in Week 2 after rushing for 29 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1.

The Jackson, Miss., native was drafted by the Rams with the 52nd overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The former Florida State Seminole rushed for 625 yards and a pair of touchdowns in his rookie season.

Akers was limited to one game in Rams' 2021 Super Bowl-winning season after suffering a torn Achilles. Akers returned in 2022, rushing for a career-high 786 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games.