NFL RedZone on TSN+ Week 5 Spotlight

The NFL season rolls into Week 5 and RedZone will be your one-stop shop for all of the action from Sunday’s afternoon slate this Thanksgiving Weekend.

There are six games in the 1 p.m. window and four games in the 4 p.m. window as the 2023 campaign marches onward.

NFL RedZone streams LIVE Sunday at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on TSN+.

Here are two players to watch on RedZone in Week 5.

C.J. Stroud - Houston Texans vs. Atlanta Falcons - 1 p.m.

Drafted by the Houston Texans with the second-overall pick, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud has cemented himself as one of the early frontrunners for Offensive Rookie of the Year and helped the Texans earn a 2-2 record through four weeks.

Stroud's regular-season debut under centre for the Texans didn't go as planned in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens.

The 22-year-old from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., outduelled 2019 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, throwing 242 yards to Jackson's 169 yards and an interception, but the Texans' only offensive contributions came from kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn in their 25-9 loss.

After Stroud and the Texans fell to 0-2 on the young season at the hands of fellow rookie Anthony Richardson and Indianapolis Colts, they rattled off back-to-back wins over their AFC South foe, the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Stroud threw for a season-high 306 yards against the Steelers, bringing his season total to 1,212 yards and six touchdowns to zero interceptions.

Stroud’s start to the season has surpassed expectations thus far and has him, statistically, ahead of franchises faces as he has more passing yards than Los Angeles Chargers pivot Justin Herbert, Buffalo Bills slinger Josh Allen, and two-time Super Bowl champ Patrick Mahomes.

Stroud and Canadian wide receiver John Metchie III will have their work cut out for them as they face a Falcons' defence on Sunday that has allowed the sixth-fewest passing yards on the season (705) and has allowed just one touchdown on the ground.



1 p.m. on RedZone

Carolina Panthers vs. Detroit Lions

Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Houston Texans vs. Atlanta Falcons

New Orleans Saints vs. New England Patriots

New York Giants vs. Miami Dolphins

Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts

A. J. Brown - Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams – 4:05 p.m.

A.J. Brown Philadelphia Eagles

In the midst of his second season in the City of Brotherly Love, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown has ascended into superstardom and proven himself to be one of the league’s premier pass-catchers.

Originally drafted by the Tennessee Titans out of Ole Miss with the 51st overall pick in the 2019 draft, Brown played three seasons for the Titans (2019-21), surpassing the thousand-yard marker in his first two seasons, and earning Pro Bowl honours in 2020.

Brown was acquired by the Eagles in draft-night deal that shocked the league as they sent the Titans a first- and a third-round pick for Brown.

The 26-year-old put together a career year with the Eagles last season, catching 145 passes for 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns, helping the Eagles win the NFC and reach the Super Bowl.

Brown hasn't shown any indication that he is slowing down as he sits sixth in the league with 414 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Just last week, Brown had the second-most productive game of his career as he caught nine passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles’ 34-31 overtime win against the Washington Commanders.



4:05 p.m. on RedZone

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Arizona Cardinals

4:25 p.m. on RedZone

New York Jets vs. Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Minnesota Vikings